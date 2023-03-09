Joan Kay Oliphant Tutor Published 8:41 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Joan Kay Oliphant Tutor, age 81, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Daisye Oliphant; brothers, Lloyd Gardner Oliphant, William Melvin Oliphant, Derald Wayne Oliphant, and James Buford Oliphant; sisters, Helen Sue Oliphant Cisneros, Marty Oliphant Nichols, Mary Nell Oliphant Cockrell, and Sybil Oliphant Cook. Kay is survived by her husband, Cleland Dillard Tutor; sons, Stephen Dillard Tutor (Robin) and Nathan Cleland Tutor; and daughter, Krista Kay Tutor. She was known as Mimi to her six grandsons: Frederick Quin Tutor-New, Milton Kai Tutor-New, Nathan Caleb Tutor, Gage Joshua Tutor, Canon Patton Tutor, Joseph Cross Tutor, and one granddaughter: Elizabeth Daisye Tutor-New; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved. Kay was an active member of Goodlettsville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Women’s Circle Two. Throughout her life, she volunteered in various church ministries. She loved traveling and was able to visit all 50 states along with international travel. She had a quick wit, loved to laugh, and loved entertaining at her lake home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Goodlettsville Cumberland Presbyterian Church 226 S. Main Street Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37072 with visitation being held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens 353 E. Main Street Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Leaving a Legacy Fund at Goodlettsville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. https://www.goodlettsville.church/give/