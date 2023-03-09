John Scott Kendricks sets new state record in pole vault Published 8:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Oxford senior John Scott Kendricks added another accolade to his already-crowded trophy case this past weekend when he set a new Mississippi high school pole vault record with a jump of 17′ 0-3/4″ (5.20 meters).

The Arkansas commit achieved the feat at the Oxford Relays held at Bobby Holcomb Field on Saturday, breaking his older brother Sam’s state record of 17 feet set back in 2011.

Kendricks put together an impressive season as a junior last year, finishing first in the state in the pole vault competition before winning the same competition at the 2022 Adidas Outdoor National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina in June, becoming the first Oxford student to win a national track and field competition since Justin Fondren won the high jump at the New Balance Nationals in 2011.

With a state record already in his pocket just weeks into his senior season, the budding star is set to draw even more national attention this year as he continues to put together an impressive amateur résumé.