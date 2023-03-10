Magnolia Cannabis Dispensary holds ribbon cutting Published 3:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Magnolia Cannabis Dispensary held their Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting today. They will officially open next week on March 15, 2023. Ross Capwell, owner, yields the big golden scissors to cut the ribbon, He is joined by Lolitta Gregory, Chairperson of the Chamber Board, several of his staff members, cannabis growers and distributors, family and friends along with Chamber Board members and Ambassadors.