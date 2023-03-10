Oxford’s Maddie Gray commits to Louisiana Tech Published 12:24 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Oxford junior Maddie Gray recently announced her intentions to continue her soccer career at Louisiana Tech.

The star fullback made the announcement on social media on Feb. 27, posting photos of herself in a Louisiana Tech uniform along with the caption, “I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Louisiana Tech University. I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates and most of all God for this opportunity.”

The talented defender was critical to a Lady Chargers back line that helped post nine clean sheets in 17 regular-season games and allowed just two goals in region play.

She is now set to join a talented Louisiana Tech squad led by third-year head coach Steve Voltz.