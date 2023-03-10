Oxford’s Maddie Gray commits to Louisiana Tech

Published 12:24 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford’s Maddie Gray (13) and Parker Martin (33) celebrate the Chargers won over Lafayette in girls high school soccer in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford junior Maddie Gray recently announced her intentions to continue her soccer career at Louisiana Tech.

The star fullback made the announcement on social media on Feb. 27, posting photos of herself in a Louisiana Tech uniform along with the caption, “I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Louisiana Tech University. I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates and most of all God for this opportunity.”

Email newsletter signup

The talented defender was critical to a Lady Chargers back line that helped post nine clean sheets in 17 regular-season games and allowed just two goals in region play.

She is now set to join a talented Louisiana Tech squad led by third-year head coach Steve Voltz.

More News Main

Magnolia Cannabis Dispensary holds ribbon cutting

Baptist North Mississippi CEO to retire; successor named

Ole Miss Falls to No. 17 Tennessee in Second Round of SEC Tournament, 70-55

Governor signs legislation creating Nurse Retention Program in Mississippi

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...