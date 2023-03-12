Life Saver Awards given to firefighters Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

Three city firefighters and EMTS were awarded the Life Saver Award at this week’s meeting of the Oxford Mayor and Board of Aldermen for their response to a reported stabbing.

On Feb. 23, the Oxford Fire Department was dispatched to a scene where a man was stabbed multiple times. The patient survived the attack thanks to the quick response of the firefighters. The victim continues to recover.

At the meeting, OFD Chief Joey Gardner presented the awards to Childs and Tramel. Arbuckle is away for training at the State Fire Academy and was unable to attend the presentation.

“Our guys that responded did a great job and we wanted to acknowledge them with this Life Saver Award,” Gardner said in front of the board. “The award says: In acknowledgement of your unselfish actions during an emergency occurrence on Feb. 23, 2023, which concluded in the saving of human life befitting application of training, experience and equipment illustrates your commitment to duty, the conversation of life and service to the community.”

The mayor stated she received a text message from OPD Chief Jeff McCuthen after the incident telling her the victim would not have survived his injuries if not for the response and actions of the firefighters.

“We would like to thank you all for investing in us,” Childs told city officials. “The education that you’ve provided to us helps us to provide to you all.”