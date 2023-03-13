Mary Jane Talbert McArthur Published 5:10 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Mary Jane Talbert McArthur passed away March 8, 2023, in Charleston, SC, after a long illness. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mary was born on January 16, 1955, to Frances (Selzer) and Samuel Stubbs Talbert in Oxford, Mississippi where she grew up. She had many fun adventures living on Van Buren Avenue and remained close with her childhood friends. She became a superb ICU nurse as an adult and later a residential developer. She traveled the country, living many years in Minnesota and spending much time in the western North Carolina mountains, enjoying white water canoeing and mountain biking. There she met her husband, Stephen McArthur. They moved about the South primarily, spending years living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Charleston, South Carolina. She was a fun loving, sweet person with a wonderful sense of humor. She had an incredible gift for color, art, and antiques and loved painting, nurturing rescue animals, reading the Bible, running marathons, and cultivating camellias, roses and other colorful flowering plants. Mary loved her family and cherished being an aunt and godmother to nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and parents.

Mary is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Steve; siblings, Mike (Jane) Talbert, Genie (Randy) LeBlanc, Suzanne Talbert, Elizabeth Croisdale, Pat (Bill) McCarthy, and Gingi (Bill) Hickey; 14 nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Pet Helper’s Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, or to The Frances Selzer Talbert Trust at The Catholic Foundation, P.O. Box 23004, Jackson, MS 39225-3004, which funds a memorial garden established in memory of Mary’s mother.