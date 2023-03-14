Best of Oxford Nominations now open for 2023 Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

It’s time again to celebrate local businesses by nominating them for the Best of Oxford 2023. Last year more than 150,000 votes were cast in the Best of Oxford contest for both nomination and voting. You have the opportunity to honor your favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

The nomination phase of Best of Oxford is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory. The nomination phase is open through Sunday Mar. 31, 2022. Only top five per sub-category move forward to the voting phase. That is why it is important to nominate so your favorites make it to the voting ballot

The voting phase of Best of Oxford 2023 will start on April 15 and go through May 14. Choosing between the top five nominated businesses per sub-category makes voting easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of Oxford 2023 will be announced to the public in the July/August edition of Oxford Magazine and will also be online on the Oxford Eagle website. We hope to have an in-person event celebrating Best of Oxford this year for the honorees.

Nominate your favorite businesses now by visiting this link now through March 31.