Bright charged with sexual assault

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Staff Report

Joshua Bright. (Submitted by OPD)

On February 14th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding a sexual assault of a minor. After investigation, Joshua Bright, 32, of Clarksdale, MS, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Bright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond. The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Greenwood Police Department for helping locate Bright.

