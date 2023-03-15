Bright charged with sexual assault Published 11:15 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

On February 14th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding a sexual assault of a minor. After investigation, Joshua Bright, 32, of Clarksdale, MS, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Bright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond. The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Greenwood Police Department for helping locate Bright.