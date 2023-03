Man charged with Making Terroristic Threats to employer Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

On March 10, 2023, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of Anderson Road for disgruntled employee making threats towards their employer. After investigation, Derick Brown, 54, of Oxford, MS was arrested and charged with Making of Terroristic Threats.

Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.