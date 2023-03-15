Oxford native to receive Lifetime Achievement Award Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Oxford native Pat Hopson will receive the highest humanitarian honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Mississippi Pinnacle Awards at a presentation gala at Lake Terrace Convention Center on Tuesday, April 11, in Hattiesburg.

“Mississippi has always been known as the Hospitality State. Doing for others is in our genetic makeup. As we raise scholarship dollars for the next generation of marketers, we want to also recognize those practitioners who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to strengthen Mississippi communities,” said Michael Marks, Chair of the statewide awards.

The black-tie event will celebrate the accomplishments of statewide finalists before naming 2023 Mississippi Pinnacle Awards winners. The Mississippi Pinnacle Awards honor excellence, professionalism, and outstanding achievement in sales, marketing, and community engagement and showcase the highest level of public relations talent in the state.

Hopson has been a leader in Mississippi art, entertainment, education, business, and philanthropy for decades. Along with her husband the late Dr. Briggs Hopson, Jr. who was a former President of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, the three-time Emmy-award winning former producer of the Miss Mississippi.

Pageant live television show established Mississippi as first in the nation in Miss America cash scholarships by awarding millions of dollars to educate Mississippi young women. Rebecca Pruett Denham, Assistant District Attorney for the 12th District of Mississippi, knows the value of Hopson’s mentorship.

“She was a constant source of empowerment and hope for me during my time as Miss Mississippi. I would not have won the talent competition at Miss America or placed as a quarter-finalist without her guidance. Pat has a gift for seeing potential in others and bringing the best version to the surface.”

Hopson began a stint of over 40 years of volunteer pageant work and love which began as a hostess and, eventually, Miss America Franchise Holder, Miss Mississippi Vice-President and Executive Producer of the live television production seen statewide and streamed nationwide.

Her shows were nominated 8 times and won 3 Emmys.

Sam Haskell lives in Hopson’s hometown of Oxford. The Emmy-winning producer for Warner Brothers, Discovery Television sings her praises, “Pat Hopson exemplifies and understands the power in giving to others and sharing her blessings. Her Emmy-Award winning productions have brought national attention to the City of Vicksburg and the Great State of Mississippi.”

Having studied art and education at The University of Memphis, Ole Miss, The Memphis Academy of Art, and Mississippi College under Dr. Sam Gore, Pat remains dedicated to and actively supports both the Dr. Briggs Hopson, Jr. Medical Scholarship at the Miss Mississippi Corporation, and the Pat Hopson Art Scholarship at Ole Miss. Hopson is retired as President and designer of Pat Hopson Swimsuits and remains actively involved with numerous charitable organizations.