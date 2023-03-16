NE Power sponsors students at leadership conference Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

A group of 82 high school juniors from all over the state gathered at the Westin in Jackson last week for the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership Workshop. North East Mississippi Electric Power Association sent nine students from their service territory to participate in the event.

The program instills leadership skills, inspires creative thinking, and encourages community service. During the conference, students participate in team building activities, have breakfast with their local legislators, and visit the Mississippi State Capitol.

The students earned a trip to the workshop following a competitive selection process sponsored by each local electric cooperative. Z’Nyla Bean, Jack-Wyatt East, Landon Faust, Andrew Gibson, Katelynn Kirkendall, Sneha Majumdar, Hudson Nelson, Cole Oyler and JP Swain were selected to represent North East Power.

Students will travel to Washington, D.C. in June for a six-day youth leadership tour.