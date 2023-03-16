State conducts food service inspections Published 12:00 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 54 food service inspections in Lafayette County between Jan. 28 and March 13 with a great majority (39) of the facilities receiving A grades. There were five B grades and two C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: The Beacon, Subway, Taco Bell, Handy Dandy Deli, Lafayette High School, The Brittany Store, Holiday Inn Express, Walmart Deli, Walmart Bakery, Chili’s Bar, Taylor Grocery Catering, Captain D’s, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, Taylor Grocery (mobile unit), Mundo Latino Bar, Mundo Latino Restaurant, 3 Way Grocery, Taylor Grocery (mobile unit #2), BP 334, McEwen’s Bar, Quality Inn and Suites, Moe’s Original BBQ, Moe’s Original BBQ Upstairs Bar, Moe’s Original BBQ Downstairs Bar, Oxford Gourmet & Gifts, Lafayette Elementary School, The Pinnacle of Oxford, McCormick’s Bar & Grille, Fox’s Pizza Den, Dixie Crawfish Company (crawfish boiling trailer), Union 76 of Oxford, Rebels Gas Mart Inc, Uno Mas Oxford (bar), Los Parrilleros, Pollos Al Carbon Z&R (mobile unit), City Hall Cheesecake, The Hustle Mentality Group LLC (Flames), Southern Crawfish LLC (crawfish boiling trailer), and Local Honey.

Facilities receiving B grades were: Square Books Cafe, Chili’s Grill, Casa Mexicana of Oxford, Chevron/West Jackson, and Uno Mas Tacos and Tequila.

Facilities receiving C grades were: The Golf House (2) received an initial C grade on Feb. 28 and then another on March 7.