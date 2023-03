Cait Mayo assists at State Capitol Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Cait Mayo of Oxford recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate. Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Cait is pictured with Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr., who sponsored her visit. Cait is the daughter of Brad and Kathleen Mayo and attends Oxford High School. (Contributed)