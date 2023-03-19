New pilates studio welcomes all experience levels Published 12:00 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

Haven Studio of Oxford located at 2311 Jackson Ave. W Suite 306B opened earlier this year, giving the Oxford community another kind of opportunity to engage in physical activity.

The studio integrates practices of Pilates Reformer, Yoga, and Barre, while the Oxford location focuses primarily on Pilates Reformer offerings.

The classes are designed to lengthen and strengthen the body, while also helping the body have flexibility and mobility. Certified instructors are there to help everyone of all ages and experience levels have the best pilates experience possible.

The Oxford location has seven Pilate Reformer stations and now an licensed esthetician who comes in to give waxings of all kinds including brows and brow tints.

Founder of Haven Studio of Oxford and Tupelo Marci Sliman graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1992 and found a love for pilates during her time in the Northeastern part of the U.S.

“Oxford is almost like a second home to me,” Sliman said. “I have a daughter currently enrolled at the university as well. We have a studio based in Tupelo, and obviously I have a lot of friends in Oxford. This was something that I’ve seen a need develop in Tupelo, and our most sought after classes are these because of the kind of unique twist that we bring. That’s why I decided to pursue a space in Oxford.”

For a customer’s initial session, the fee is ten dollars. This gives the customer the opportunity to try it out and get a feel for the type of offerings the studio brings. New customers and anyone interested in attending these classes are encouraged to reserve a session, visit the website at thehaven.studio, and download the Haven Studio app.

Drop in prices are $25, five classes in Oxford are at a $110 fee, ten classes have a $190 fee, and 20 classes have a $190 fee.

Esthetic prices range from $15 to $70 depending on the type of waxing and treatment. Services include: leg, face, lip, underarm, and other waxes. There’s brow lamination, brow tints, lash lifts and lash tints available as well.

“We have clients, all age ranges, all fitness levels, all stages of life,” Sliman said. “I think last week in Oxford we had a player on the football team, a 40-year-old mom of twins, and a lady in her 80s all in the same class. We really pride ourselves on that.”

The Haven Studio encourages those interested or with concerns to call at 662-346-4849, email at Marci@thehaven.studio or message on Facebook or Instagram for more information. The studio is open before and after each class for questions and shopping, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each week day.