Ole Miss football set to open 2023 spring practice Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Ole Miss will hit the practice fields to officially open 2023 spring football drills on Tuesday.

Spring practice will culminate with the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare on Saturday, April 15. Kick for the intrasquad scrimmage is slated for 2 p.m. CT and will be televised by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The public is invited to attend the April 1 and 8 Saturday practices inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Gates for the open practice will open at 10:15 a.m., with the practice set to begin approximately at 10:45 a.m. The open practice times are subject to change. Seating will be available in the south grandstand.

Ole Miss Football will conduct its 2023 Pro Day on Wednesday, March 29. NFL teams will test and work out 11 former football players during the event, which is closed to the public. Updates for the event will be posted to Ole Miss’ social media platforms.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels head into spring ball coming off a 2022 campaign that saw Ole Miss post an 8-5 record and made their third straight bowl appearance.

Looking to replace 38 letterwinners, Ole Miss added a new infusion of talent to the 2023 roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus.

The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers that On3 currently ranks as the No. 4 class in the team transfer rankings. Ole Miss claimed four of the top 50 available transfers, according to On3.