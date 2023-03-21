Oxford’s DJ Davis competes in MAC North/South All-Star Game Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Oxford junior D.J. Davis participated in the Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Game at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton on Saturday, pouring in nine points in a strong offensive effort.

Davis scored nine points on 4-9 shooting from the field, including 1-3 from beyond the three-point line. He also hauled in six rebounds, dished out an assist and nabbed one steal in 13 minutes of action.

The junior combo guard led the Chargers in points (19.1), rebounds (7.3), steals (2.2) this season, scoring a career-high 45 points in a win over Grenada on Jan. 6.

Email newsletter signup

His appearance in the game marked the first time an Oxford player has been selected to participate in the annual contest since Kylan Blackmon earned a nod in 2019.