Oxford’s Emma Reeder commits to South Alabama Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Oxford junior Emma Reeder announced her intentions to continue her academic and athletic career at South Alabama Monday, becoming the third Lady Charger to commit to a Division I university in recent weeks.

Reeder made the announcement on social media Monday morning, posting photos of herself on the South Alabama campus along with the caption, “I’m grateful to announce that I have committed to the University of South Alabama to play D1 soccer and continue my education. BIG thank you to God, my family, coaches, trainers, teammates and everyone who has supported me along the way. Go JAGS!”

Reeder was a strong offensive presence for the Lady Chargers all season, providing a consistent scoring option from her forward position and helping them reach the second round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

“If you know Emma Reeder you know she’s worked so hard for this,” Oxford head coach Hunter Crane said on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see what your future holds!”

She became just the latest Oxford player to commit to a Division I school in recent weeks, joining teammates Kaitlyn Urbanek and Maddie Gray.

Gray committed to play at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 27, while Urbanek committed to Furman University on March 7.

The trio of talented juniors will attempt to make an extended playoff run as seniors next season before taking their talents on to the next level.