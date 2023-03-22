Hawkins running for District 10 seat

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Staff Report

Hawkins. (Submitted)

News Release

Josh Hawkins, son of Ham and Connie Hawkins, has announced he is running for Mississippi House of Representatives for District 10. Josh is a graduate of South Panola High School and the University of Mississippi. He is married to Jessica Mills-Hawkins and he is co-owner of Boren & Hawkins Insurance.

“I am happy to announce my candidacy for Mississippi House of Representatives for District 10.  As a lifelong resident of District 10, I am running to give back to the communities in our district that raised me, educated me, and gave me the opportunities to be successful here where I grew up. I want those same opportunities for our kids and for generations to come.

With my education and experiences working for the bank and as a small business owner, I plan to make conservative, common sense business decisions to help create a business environment that will allow our current businesses to thrive, as well as attract new businesses and startups.  

I am determined to help grow our skilled workforce to ensure that our local businesses have qualified people to fill their needs. I want to encourage career-tech and vo-tech programs to train our students for the thousands of good paying trade jobs that are available.

I will work to make sure our teachers and schools have the resources they need to help provide the best education available to our kids. I am committed to making sure that the PERS system is strong enough to honor the commitments we have made to all current and retired state employees. 

I am open to new ideas and methods, so when we are trying to fix some of the same issues that come every year, hopefully we can find some long-term solutions. I will listen and work with our local community leaders to help make our communities a better place.

The only promise I will make during this campaign is to put District 10 and its people first, while helping to move the State of Mississippi forward. I look forward to meeting and listening to the concerns and issues important to the great people of District 10 during our campaign. My family and I would like to humbly ask for your prayers, your support, and your vote in the Republican primary on Aug. 8.”

 

