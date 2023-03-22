Hawkins running for District 10 seat Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

News Release

Josh Hawkins, son of Ham and Connie Hawkins, has announced he is running for Mississippi House of Representatives for District 10. Josh is a graduate of South Panola High School and the University of Mississippi. He is married to Jessica Mills-Hawkins and he is co-owner of Boren & Hawkins Insurance.

“I am happy to announce my candidacy for Mississippi House of Representatives for District 10. As a lifelong resident of District 10, I am running to give back to the communities in our district that raised me, educated me, and gave me the opportunities to be successful here where I grew up. I want those same opportunities for our kids and for generations to come.

With my education and experiences working for the bank and as a small business owner, I plan to make conservative, common sense business decisions to help create a business environment that will allow our current businesses to thrive, as well as attract new businesses and startups.

I am determined to help grow our skilled workforce to ensure that our local businesses have qualified people to fill their needs. I want to encourage career-tech and vo-tech programs to train our students for the thousands of good paying trade jobs that are available.

I will work to make sure our teachers and schools have the resources they need to help provide the best education available to our kids. I am committed to making sure that the PERS system is strong enough to honor the commitments we have made to all current and retired state employees.

I am open to new ideas and methods, so when we are trying to fix some of the same issues that come every year, hopefully we can find some long-term solutions. I will listen and work with our local community leaders to help make our communities a better place.

The only promise I will make during this campaign is to put District 10 and its people first, while helping to move the State of Mississippi forward. I look forward to meeting and listening to the concerns and issues important to the great people of District 10 during our campaign. My family and I would like to humbly ask for your prayers, your support, and your vote in the Republican primary on Aug. 8.”