Lafayette’s Reed-Jones, Jackson, Smith named to All-Tournament team Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A trio of Lady Commodores earned spots on the All-State Tournament team after helping guide Lafayette on an improbable run to the Class 5A semifinals.

Senior Mariah Reed-Jones and juniors Harmony Jackson and Madison Smith each earned selections to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady Commodores went on a surprising run through the 5A playoffs after dominating their way through a subpar region 2-5A, defeating Neshoba Central at home in the second round before going on the road to knock off Holmes County Central in the North Half semifinals.

Reed-Jones led the team with averages of 21.7 points, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks during the tournament. Jackson contributed 12.3 points and a team-high 15 rebounds per contest, including a pair of 20-rebound performances against Neshoba Central and Holmes County. Smith also chipped in with averages of seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists

Their run came to an abrupt halt in their first game in Jackson when they ran into a talented West Jones team that fended off a late comeback attempt to secure a 54-39 victory.

Reed-Jones committed to continue her basketball career at Northwest Community College this week, bringing her illustrious high school career to an end after leading the ‘Dores to Jackson for the first time in five years.

Jackson and Smith will attempt to regroup in the offseason as Lafayette attempts to secure their first state championship since winning the Class 4A title in 2017.