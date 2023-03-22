OSD, LCSD to host local Career and Job Fair for students and public

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Staff Report

The 2023 Oxford & Lafayette County Career & Job Fair will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Lafayette Multipurpose Area at 70 F.D. Buddy E Pkwy. This event will be open to local high school groups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Some businesses will be interviewing and hiring on the spot.

If your business would like participate, free of charge, please contact:
Jeff Jones (jjones@oxfordsd.org), or
The 2023 Career & Job Fair is hosted by the Oxford School District and the Lafayette County School District.

