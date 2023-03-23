Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 23
Published 12:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023
1 agency assist
2 alarms
1 animal complaint
1 commercial burglary
2 disturbances
1 domestic violence
4 follow ups
6 information
1 juvenile complaint
1 noise complaint
1 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
27 service calls
5 suspicious activity
2 suspicious person
1 suspicious vehicle
1 traffic complaint
2 transports
1 trespassing
2 welfare concerns
1 protection order
6 service process
Arrests:
1 bench warrant
1 careless driving, no DL & no insurance
1 public drunk
1 DUI 3rd & possession of paraphernalia