Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 23

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Staff Report

1 agency assist
2 alarms
1 animal complaint
1 commercial burglary
2 disturbances
1 domestic violence
4 follow ups
6 information
1 juvenile complaint
1 noise complaint
1 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
27 service calls
5 suspicious activity
2 suspicious person
1 suspicious vehicle
1 traffic complaint
2 transports
1 trespassing
2 welfare concerns
1 protection order
6 service process

Arrests:
1 bench warrant
1 careless driving, no DL & no insurance
1 public drunk
1 DUI 3rd & possession of paraphernalia

