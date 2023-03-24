Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 24

Published 1:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Report

6 agency assists
2 alarms
3 animal complaints
1 civil matter
4 disturbances
2 domestic violence
2 follow ups
1 harassment
3 information
1 juvenile complaint
3 reckless driving
3 service calls
1 suspicious activity
2 transports
2 trespassing
1 unauthorized use of a vehicle
1 welfare concern

Arrests:
1 DUI 4th, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia
1 introduction of contraband in correctional facility

