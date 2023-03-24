Oxford under tornado watch tonight Published 8:34 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Reports from the National Weather Service is that Lafayette County including Oxford is under a Tornado Warning as of 8:17 tonight. A tornado is moving in North Mississippi. Take precautions. Oxford, Taylor is in the path of a tornado

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Memphis TN 817 PM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023 The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Western Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi... Northern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi... Northeastern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi... Southeastern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Charleston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Oxford, Batesville, Water Valley, George Payne State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Crowder, Pope, Springdale, Burgess, Enid, Oakland, Courtland, Taylor, Shuford, College Hill and Eureka Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!