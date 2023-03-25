Silver Alert issued for Oxford man Published 4:18 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Tony Prestage of Oxford, Lafayette County.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a button-down shirt Tuesday, August 23, 2022, around 11:30 am, walking from a hospital in an unknown direction.