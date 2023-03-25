Silver Alert issued for Oxford man

Published 4:18 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Staff Report

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Tony Prestage of Oxford, Lafayette County.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Email newsletter signup

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a button-down shirt Tuesday, August 23, 2022, around 11:30 am, walking from a hospital in an unknown direction.

Family members say Tony Prestage suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tony Prestage, contact Oxford Police Department at 662-316-707.

More News

Oxford under tornado watch tonight

Former Baptist paramedic sentenced for tampering with opioids

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 24

Communicare’s Project Thrive free health and resource fair

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...