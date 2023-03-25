Tornados kill 23 in Mississippi overnight, Mississippi Management assessing damage as day breaks Published 8:10 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Mississippi Emergency Management confirmed 23 people in Mississippi are dead and more are injured due to the tornados that ripped through an area around Rolling Fork, MS.

At 6:20 Saturday morning MEM confirmed there had been 23 deaths with dozens of injuries and four people missing throughout the state.

The agency said in the Facebook post this morning that they are meeting with command staff to get more information in the overnight storms and the plan of action moving forward. Search and rescue teams from numerous local and state agencies are being deployed along with personnel to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

Updates will be posted to this story as more information becomes available.