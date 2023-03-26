Lee Dentistry giving free care for kids during April Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

Lee Dentistry located on 1201 Office Park Drive in Oxford will be scheduling free dental appointments for kids ages 2-18 beginning in April.

In an effort to provide dental services and care to Oxford children and the surrounding area, Dr. Preston Hugh Lee III and his dental practice will establish several dates during the month of April for children to receive any type of dental care they need.

“For children, dental decay or cavities are the number one chronic disease for children across the country,” Dr. Lee said.

“Having access to getting dental screenings and preventive care is extremely important because the mouth is the gateway to the body. So, if your mouth is hurting, sometimes we aren’t able to chew food properly.”

In previous years, the dental practice has done similar services such as this one. However, instead of one day out of the month, Dr. Lee suggested several days during this month would be more convenient for patients and their parents with their conflicting schedules.

Patients can receive teeth cleanings, X-rays, exams, preventative sealants, and other treatment needs.

Parents and children will receive no cost for the appointments, and will take home goodie bags with dental hygiene, preventative, and healthy eating tips when they leave.

“This is a way to provide care to children who might not otherwise have it,” Dr. Lee said.

He suggests that patients who are interested should call the office at 662-546-1143 and ask for those scheduled days of free care. Walk-ins are not available.