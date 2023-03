Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 27 Published 4:00 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

3 accidents

4 agency assists

1 alarm

1 auto burglary

1 civil matter

2 deaths

6 disturbances

1 domestic violence

4 follow ups

1 harassment

1 information

1 juvenile complaint

2 malicious mischief

2 noise complaint

2 reckless driving

2 road obstructions

1 scam

19 service calls

3 suspicious activity

4 suspicious persons

8 transports

1 trespassing

1 vandalism

1 welfare concern

Arrests:

1 hold for another agency

1 felony child abuse warrant

1 bench warrant

1 careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, no tag, no insurance