Oxford alum in Co-op Education Program at UA Published 12:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

University of Alabama student Joseph O’Keefe of Oxford is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2023 semester. O’Keefe is working for GE Appliances, a Haier company.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work.

Email newsletter signup

At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.