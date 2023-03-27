Oxford alum in Co-op Education Program at UA

Published 12:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Staff Report

University of Alabama student Joseph O’Keefe of Oxford is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2023 semester. O’Keefe is working for GE Appliances, a Haier company.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work.

At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

