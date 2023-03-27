Oxford man arrested after attempted home burglary Published 6:10 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

On March 22, at approximately 8:33 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call from someone who was witnessing a male attempting to break into a home in the 90 block of Garden Terrace Dr.

OPD officers quickly arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody without incident. Jacob Montana Hunt (28 of Oxford) was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for attempted burglary.

Hunt was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.