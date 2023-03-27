Oxford students chosen for All-State Elementary Honor Choir Published 7:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

1 of 2

Five students from Central Elementary School and Oxford Intermediate School recently participated in the 2023 Mississippi All-State Elementary Honor Choir.

Students who were selected to participate include Central Elementary School student Josie Hayden and Oxford Intermediate School students Jayden White, Landen Feyes, Ann Thomas Stallings, Mary Katherine West, and Elizabeth Eastland.

Students auditioned and were chosen from students across the state of Mississippi to sing in the 165-voice choir as part of the ACDA Music Educators Conference. Oxford Intermediate 6th grader, MK West, was also chosen to sing in a small solo group as part of the concert.

Email newsletter signup

Choir members, along with their music teachers, Marsha Morgan and Carol Trott, traveled to the University of Southern Mississippi for the annual conference.

Students rehearsed with a guest conductor, Fred Meads from Princeton, NJ. A final concert was presented to parents and the public on Saturday, March 25, in Bennett Auditorium on the USM Campus.