Oxford’s Parker Martin commits to Southern Miss Published 2:00 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Oxford forward Parker Martin became the latest Lady Charger to reveal their collegiate commitment on Monday when she announced that she will continue her academic and athletic career at Southern Miss.

The senior made the announcement on social media Monday morning, posting a photos of herself in a Southern Miss shirt, an Oxford soccer uniform and a childhood photo of her in a youth uniform.

“After much thought and prayer, I am extremely thankful to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer and continue my academic career at the University of Southern Miss,” Martin wrote on Instagram. “BIG thanks to God, my coaches, family, and teammates for making me the player I am today!”

The prolific forward is just the latest Oxford player to announce her collegiate commitment in recent weeks, joining teammates Kaitlyn Urbanek, Maddie Gray and Emma Reeder.

Gray committed to play at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 27, Urbanek committed to Furman University on March 7 and Reeder signed on to play with South Alabama on March 21.

Martin played a key role for the Lady Chargers in the past few seasons, guiding them to the Region 1-6A title last season before helping them reach the second round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year this season.