’22 Ole Miss Baseball champs honored in senate Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Senator Nicole Boyd on Tuesday, March 28, led the body’s presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 520 honoring the University of Mississippi’s Ole Miss Rebels baseball team and Head Coach Mike Bianco for their College World Series win on Sunday, June 29, 2022, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2, to sweep the Best-of-Three Championship before a televised national audience.

Members of the 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Team were: Peyton Chatagnier, Derek Diamond, Hudson Sapp, Knox Loposer, Reagan Burford, Jacob Gonzalez, Justin Bench, Hayden Leatherwood, Kemp Alderman, Hayden Dunhurst, Tim Simay, TJ McCants, John Kramer, Mitch Murrell, Matt Parenteau, Calvin Harris, Drew McDaniel, Max Cioffi, Josh Mallitz, Jackson Kimbrell, Tim Elko, Hunter Elliott, John Gaddis, Banks Tolley, Luke Ellis, Noah Magee, Ben Van Cleve, Riley Maddox, Kevin Graham, Brandon Johnson, Logan Savell, Jack Dougherty, Garrett Wood, Cole Baker, Dylan DeLucia, Mason Nichols, Brayden Jones, Blake McGehee, Tywone Malone, Wes Burton and Jack Washburn;

Head Coach, Mike Bianco; Assistant Coaches, Mike Clement and Carl Lafferty; Volunteer Assistant Coach, Chris Cleary; Coordinator of Operations – Internal Affairs, Chris Goudoras; Coordinator of Operations – External Affairs, Sam Slavik; Senior Athletic Trainer, Joshua Porter; Strength and Conditioning Coach, Zach Boone; Assistant Director of Academic Support, Sheila Padgett; Student Managers, Nathan Bledsoe, Blaine Calcagno, Jacob Melendez, Hayden Scarbrough, Charles Spencer and John Ross Swaim.