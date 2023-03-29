Lafayette County suffers damages in March 24 storm Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency (LCEMA) responded to multiple events in the county on Friday, March 24. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s office was alerted to a tree that went through a mobile home on County Road 104. When LCEMA officials arrived on the scene, a large tree had fallen on the mobile home and penetrated the roof of the house.

Fortunately, the occupants were uninjured.

LCEMA and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) responded to multiple flooded roads and had to close sections of County Road 104 and O’hara Drive. There was a report of a possible tornado on the county’s west side.

After further investigation from LCEMA and NWS Memphis, it was confirmed that an EF-1 tornado did touch town in the area of County Road 317. A tree did fall on a home in the area, but there was minimal damage.

“Friday night’s storms were devastating for many Mississippians,” Director Steve Quarles said. “Based on the power these cells had in them as they came across the state, we are fortunate to have only minor damage in Lafayette County.”

After the storms passed Lafayette County, two officials with Lafayette County EMA were activated to Mississippi Homeland Security Task Force 1 to respond to the search and rescue efforts in Amory and Rolling Fork. Both officials have completed their assignments and are back in Lafayette County.