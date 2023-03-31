Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund matched up to $400,000 Published 8:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi announced this week that contributions to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund will be matched up to $400,000. This was made possible by $100,000 commitments from Toyota, Barry Wax, the CREATE Foundation, and $50,000 from the Victor Smith Endowment Fund, and gifts from several other donors. One hundred percent of the contributions will be used to support relief and recovery efforts without any administrative costs.

Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone call, CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.

We are committed to working with the City of Amory, Monroe County, organizations, churches, and other groups providing support to the thousands of people in Amory and Monroe County impacted by this terrible disaster.

Thank you to those who are working to meet the basic needs of those affected. The recovery will be a long and difficult process, but we are committed to supporting our neighbors in Northeast Mississippi.