Gertrude Ford Center’s 20th Anniversary Photo Gallery

Gertrude C. Ford Center for The Performing Arts celebrates its 20th Anniversary on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The celebration was hosted by Morgan Freeman and Debbie Allen with performances by Christine Baranski, Mary Donnelly Haskell, Guy Hovis, Bruce Levingston, Blakr McIver, Pedro Segundo, Laurie Gayle Stephenson, Bellamy Young, Micheal Worthy and Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. and The Original Fifth Dimensions. Furthermore featuring appearances included Delta Burke, Kathy Ireland, Gerald McRaney and Patricia Lewis. The evening came to an end with the presentation of the Concerto Award to Sam and Mary Haskell. (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/ Ole Miss Digital Imaging Service)
Morgan Freeman walking across the stage.
The Haskells front and center on the Gertrude Ford Center's stage.
Morgan Freeman speaking onstage.
Billy & Marylin singing their albums.
The Haskells accepting the Concerto Award.