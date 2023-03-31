Lafayette County Public Storm Shelters
Lafayette County Community Shelter Locations: LCFD Central Station – 50 County Road 1032 (Across from North Pointe) , LCFD Station 1 – 599 Highway 310 (Harmontown), Harmontown Community Center County Road 504, LCFD Station 2 – 254 Highway 30, LCFD Station 3 – 22 County Road 369 (Near Hwy 7 / Hwy 9 Split), LCFD Station 4 – 8 County Road 130 (College Hill), LCFD Station 5 – 826 Highway 334 (Yocona), LCFD Station 6 – 153 County Road 436 (Tula), LCFD Station 7 – 44 Business 7 South (Abbeville), LCFD Station 9 – 65 County Road 335 (Taylor), LCFD Station 11 – 11 County Road 287 (Lafayette Springs), LCFD Station 12 – 1301 Highway 30 (Philadelphia), LCFD Station 14 – 31 County Road 430 (Paris), LCFD Station 15 – 4 County Road 109 (Highway 6 West), LCFD Station 16 – 823 County Road 313 (Union West), Taylor Community Center 78 County Road 338, Gordon Community Center 37 County Road 115 (South of Abbeville), New EL Bethel Church 20 County Road 488. Oxford Utilities Parking Lot, Oxford Activity Center, Oxford Recycling Center (Next to OPD), Oxford Fire Department Station Three, Oxford Fire Department Station Four