Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 31 Published 12:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

2 accidents

7 agency assists

2 alarms

2 disturbances

3 follow ups

1 harassment

3 reckless driving

1 road obstruction

1 scam

22 service calls

1 suspicious person

1 suspicious vehicle

3 transports

1 trespassing

Arrests:

2 possession of a firearm by a felon

1 DUI 1st, no insurance, failure to signal & disorderly conduct

1 careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no insurance & possession of paraphernalia