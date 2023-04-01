One death, injuries in Pontotoc and Lee County reported by MEMA due to severe weather last night Published 9:23 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Oxford and Lafayette County are assessing damage from severe weather last night. Oxford Police reported a tree down on South Lamar that had been cleared by 7:38 last night. There are reports of a large tree in the Paris community.

The storm’s path continued in the early hours on Saturday into Pontotoc and Lee County. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports one fatality and four other injuries were reported in Pontotoc County.

MEMA is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather overnight. Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to high winds.

Email newsletter signup

Preliminary reports from MEMA have been released from two counties, as of this morning. DeSoto County reported 20 homes damaged. Lee County is reporting 4 homes damaged, one church and two businesses.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

Updated 10:15 AM, April 1, 2023