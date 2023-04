Opera production, The Pirates of Penzance at the Gertrude Ford Center for Performing Arts Published 12:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023

Dr. Steve & Gay Case, local patrons of art, were joined by the Sergeant of Police and the Pirate King following the Thursday night, March 30, production of The Pirates of Penzance at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The popular two-act Gilbert & Sullivan comic opera premiered in New York in 1879. (Ben Williams)