Pampered Paws re-opening today Published 6:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Pampered Paws Pet Resort will host an open house for its grand re-opening today, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After closing the kennel area for a complete renovation, the pet resort will allow the public to tour changes this weekend. No pets will be allowed at the event.

The public is invited to tour the facility and ask questions regarding services offered. The grand re-opening includes several raffles to enter, including a 10-Day Daycare Package, a free weekend of boarding, and a basket full of goodies for pets donated from PetsSmart.

“We are so excited to welcome those of the Oxford-Lafayette community and surrounding areas to tour our updated facility,” General Manager Charlotte Kisner said.

“This has been an extensive project to improve the look and safety of our facility and we are extremely proud of the outcome. Although we are very excited to meet your fur-babies, we ask that you leave them at home for the event to minimize the stress on our current boarding guests. We look forward to seeing all of you there.”

Renovations in its resort area were mostly cosmetic renovations to instill a safer environment for the pets that stay for dog day-care or boarding overnight. The facility holds at least 40 dogs a day for its dog day-care service.

“We were the first boarding facility in Oxford, so a lot of the renovations that have been done are mostly for the safety of the animals,” Office Manager Naomi Sockwell said.

The walls once had Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) backing instead of the newly added tile backing. The facility also reinforced their kennels for pet safety and added new floors for the pets to walk on.

“We’re a one stop shop with an animal hospital, pet resort, and groom salon,” Sockwell said. “We want people to see what we have to offer and so many people don’t know that we are back here.”

Pampered Pets is located at 226 County Road 162 in Oxford.