World leads, school records highlight extraordinary day for Ole Miss Track & Field

AUSTIN, Texas / STANFORD, Calif. – Ole Miss track & field collectively put together one of its best regular season days in recent memory across the Texas Relays and the Stanford Invitational, setting two new World leads for 2023 and breaking six different school records on a spectacular day of action Friday.

The highlight of the day without a doubt was All-American senior McKenzie Long’s blazing season open in the women’s 100-meter dash. Long has been on a tear all year long in her first season with the Rebels, ending with three indoor school records and two First-Team All-America nods at the indoor national meet.

Long set right back to work on dismantling the Ole Miss record books on Friday. Despite howling winds that negated nearly every other heat’s times, Long torched the track to a windy but NCAA allowable 10.80 (+3.5) – a tremendous improvement over her previous PR of 11.40 that set the all-conditions world lead for 2023 and also shattered the school record by four tenths of a second.

Her time also stands as one of the best all-conditions times ever run in collegiate history. Long’s 10.80 is tied for fifth-fastest on the all-conditions collegiate list, trailing only North Carolina A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis from the 2021 NCAA Championships (10.74/+2.2), LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson from the 2019 NCAA Championships (10.75/+1.6), LSU’s Dawn Sowell from the 1989 NCAA Championships (10.78/+1.0) and USC’s Twanisha Terry from the 2021 NCAA Championships (10.79/+2.2). In U.S. history, Long ranks tied for 24th on the all-conditions list, and worldwide tied for No. 39 all-time.

Long is the first Rebel woman to ever break 11 seconds in the 100-meter – joining her similar feats indoors as the first Rebel woman to hit 7.10 in the 60-meter (7.10) and break 23 seconds in the 200-meter (22.48).

Long will run in the 100-meter final on Saturday, as well as part of Ole Miss’ 4×100-meter relay, which punched its ticket to finals after a strong preliminary performance. The quartet of Jaiden Paris , Long, Jayda Eckford and Ariyonna Augustine ran a season-best 43.99 to earn a time qualifier slot to Saturday’s final. That time ranks No. 10 in Ole Miss history, and currently puts the Rebels No. 7 in the NCAA, No. 5 in the East Region and No. 5 in the SEC.

Paris claimed an unofficial school record of her own, running the all-conditions 100-meter hurdles record at a very windy 13.16 (+5.9). Paris is the first Rebel woman to break 13.20 in the hurdles regardless of wind, and she missed out on qualifying for Saturday’s final by just two tenths of a second.

Over at the Stanford Invitational, the Ole Miss distance squad put on a clinic, shattering four school records and notching another world lead – this time from All-American senior Anthony Camerieri .

Camerieri – who ran anchor on the Ole Miss men’s distance medley relay that finished NCAA runners-up last month – set the fastest 5K time worldwide this outdoor season, winning the invitational section at a 22-second PR of 13:26.58. That time breaks Ryan Walling’s 2016 record of 13:31.30, and was helped greatly by another showing of Camerieri’s closing speed. He clocked a 4:11.18 final 1600, which included a 58.95 final lap to hang on for the victory.

It was a clean sweep for 5K school records on Friday night, with senior Kristel van den Berg throwing down in her first ever outdoor collegiate 5K. She finished third overall in Section Two of the women’s 5K at a monster 57-second overall PR of 15:54.27, breaking Skylar Boogerd’s 2022 record of 15:54.46. Ole Miss also received a great race from senior Loral Winn , who clocked in at 15:55.27 in her first collegiate 5K, now the No. 3 time in Ole Miss history. The duo are the third and fourth Rebel women to ever break 16 minutes, and rank No. 14 and No. 16 in the NCAA this year, respectively.

Boogerd was not without a school record for long, though, as she set the 10K top time by a wide margin. Boogerd finished 14th in the invitational section of the women’s 10K at an 84-second PR of 32:47.83, which breaks Clio Ozanne-Jaques’ previous record of 33:26.86 from 2021 by nearly 40 seconds. Boogerd currently ranks No. 13 in the NCAA at her new school record time.

Ole Miss closed out the busy day in the early morning hours Saturday with another school record, this time in the men’s 10K. Senior Ben Savino became the first Rebel to break the 29-minute barrier, finished 12th overall at a 105-second PR of 28:50.64 – breaking Mark Robertson’s 2019 record of 29:00.46. Chris Maxon also would have broken that record tonight with his 18th-place time of 28:55.71, a 45-second PR that now ranks him second behind Savino.

Ole Miss has one day of competition remaining at the Texas Relays on Saturday, with action slated to start at 10 a.m. CT in the women’s discus.

REBELS IN COMPETITION (STANFORD INVITATIONAL)

Women’s 5K (Section 2)

3. Kristel van den Berg – 15:54.27 – 57-second PR, School Record, No. 14 NCAA, No. 14 East, No. 1 SEC

5. Loral Winn – 15:55.27 – No. 3 Ole Miss History, No. 16 NCAA, No. 15 East, No. 2 SEC

Women’s 5K (Section 4)

20. Hannah Ielfield – 17:33.13

Men’s 5K (Section 1)

1. Anthony Camerieri – 13:26.58 – 22-second PR, School Record, No. 1 World, No. 1 U.S., No. 1 NCAA

21. Cole Bullock – 14:01.60

Men’s 5K (Section 2)

9. Dereck Elkins – 13:50.12 – 18-second PR, No. 6 Ole Miss History

Women’s 10K (Section 1)

14. Skylar Boogerd – 32:47.83 – 84-second PR, School Record, No. 13 NCAA

Women’s 10K (Section 2)

12. Ryann Helmers – 33:39.88 – 66-second PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History

Men’s 10K (Section 2)

12. Ben Savino – 28:50.64 – 105-second PR, School Record

18. Chris Maxon – 28:55.71 – 45-second PR, No. 2 Ole Miss History

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION (TEXAS RELAYS)

Women’s 100-Meter Dash Prelim (University/College)

1. McKenzie Long – 10.80 (+3.5) – PR, School Record, T-No. 5 All-Conditions Collegiate History, 2023 World No. 1 All-Conditions, T-No. 39 All-Conditions World History, T-No. 24 All-Conditions U.S. History

Women’s 100-Meter Dash Timed Final (University/College)

19. Ariyonna Augustine – 11.71 (+0.1) – SB

43. Jayda Eckford – 11.87 (+0.1)

112. Olivia Womack – 12.40 (+0.1)

Men’s 100-Meter Dash Prelim (University/College)

22. Keith Robinson – 10.28 (+4.3)

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Prelim (University/College)

11. Jaiden Paris – 13.16 (+5.9) – All-Conditions School Record

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Prelim (University/College)

18. Kenney Broadnax – 13.75 (+6.4)

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Timed Final (University/College)

54. Sara Van Aken – 14.58 (+4.2)

63. Meg Goebel – 14.67 (+4.1)

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Timed Final (University/College)

2. Ahmad Young Jr. – 13.80 (+4.4)

4. Spencer Brown – 13.93 (+3.8) – PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Prelim (University/College)

7. Paris, Long, Eckford, Augustine – 43.99q – SB, No. 10 Ole Miss History, No. 7 NCAA, No. 5 East, No. 5 SEC

Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay Timed Final (University/College)

11. Brown, Robinson, Broadnax, Atkinstall-Daley – 41.25 – SB

Women’s Shot Put Section B (University/College)

7. Tedreauna Britt – 15.70m/51-06.25

Men’s Shot Put Section B (University/College)

4. Daniel Viveros – 18.59m/61-0 – SB

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION (TEXAS RELAYS)

Men’s 800-Meter (Invitational)

3. Tiarnan Crorken – 1:46.82 – Outdoor PR, No. 1 NCAA Division I, No. 1 Great Britain, No. 18 World, No. 5 Ole Miss History

17. Marcus Dropik – 1:52.39 – SB

Women’s 1500-Meter Section B (University/College)

3. Madison Hulsey – 4:30.94 – First collegiate 1500

6. Frances Luna – 4:32.61

8. Jocelyn Long – 4:35.08 – SB

Men’s 1500-Meter Section A (University/College)

2. Shane Bracken – 3:43.40 – SB, No. 14 NCAA

4. Dalton Hengst – 3:47.65 – SB

6. Gabe Scales – 3:47.87 – PR

Men’s 1500-Meter Section B (University/College)

1. Landen McNair – 3:48.66 – PR

Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles (University/College)

15. Gabrielle Matthews – 58.88 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History

Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase (University/College)

10. Chase Rose – 9:15.12 – SB

Women’s Hammer (University/College)

14. Jalani Davis – 61.37m/201-04

FOUL Jasmine Mitchell

FOUL Shey Taiwo