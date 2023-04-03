Angel Baker honored as a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

ATLANTA – After leading Ole Miss through a historical 2022-23 campaign, point guard Angel Baker was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association an Honorable Mention All-American as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The First Team All-SEC guard has been instrumental in Ole Miss’ rise on the national stage, as the Rebels earned their first Sweet 16 berth since the 2007 season. Baker led the Rebels with a team high 14.8 points per game and was key for Ole Miss off the glass with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Baker was most recently named the 2023 Gillom Trophy award winner, as the most outstanding women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi. Since becoming a Rebel in 2021, Baker elevated her game to become one of the best players in the SEC and throughout the nation.

In her second year with Ole Miss, Baker’s development shined through while shooting a career-high 44.1 percent from the field as well as grabbing a season-best 185 rebounds.

A key contribution in Ole Miss’ best NCAA Tournament run since 2007, Baker assisted the Rebels in earning wins over No. 9 Gonzaga and pulling off one of the upsets of the season in No. 1 Stanford. Her leadership carried Ole Miss to its 11th Sweet 16 appearance and a 25-win season.