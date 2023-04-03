Elizabeth Arnold Creekmore, Published 8:53 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Elizabeth Arnold Creekmore, age 51, of Oxford, MS, passed away peacefully March 30, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born September 1, 1971 in Cleveland MS to William Prince Arnold and Dianne Shirley Arnold. Elizabeth graduated from Washington School in Greenville MS in 1989 and from Mississippi State University in 1995.She was a member of Benoit United Methodist Church.She loved reading, animals, decorating, flowers, and her precious daughter Catherine.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Catherine Elizabeth Creekmore of Oxford MS; her parents Bill and Dianne Arnold of Cleveland, MS; her grandmother Mrs Mona Prince Arnold of Franklin NC; sister-in-law April Arnold Barranco (David); niece Mary Allen Arnold Barranco of Atlanta, GA; and nephew Knox Allen Arnold of Ruleville MS.

Email newsletter signup

Other survivors include her uncles Jimmy Arnold (Beth) of Franklin NC; Bill Shirley (Pat) of Hempstead TX; aunts Ginna Simpson (Emmette) of Cleveland MS; Linda Young (Lee) of Belton TX; many first cousins, and her best friend and former husband James Hiram Creekmore Jr. Elizabeth is predeceased by her brother Robert Allen Arnold; her maternal grandparents, Bill and Martha Lou Shirley; and her paternal grandfather, William Davis Arnold.

Visitation will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00-3:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Beulah, MS at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Elizabeth’s memory to Community Counseling Center, 250 S,Shelby Street, Greenville, MS 38701; or to Memory Makers, 106 Skyline Drive, Oxford, MS 3865.