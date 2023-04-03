Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 3
Published 11:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023
4 accidents
12 agency assists
6 alarms
3 animal complaints
4 civil matters
8 disturbances
2 domestic violence
3 follow ups
1 harassment
10 information
1 juvenile complaint
2 petite larceny
3 noise complaints
1 reckless driving
2 road obstructions
1 scam
11 service calls
1 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
2 traffic complaints
3 transports
1 unauthorized use of a vehicle
7 welfare concerns
4 service process
Arrests:
1 writ to take custody