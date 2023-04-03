Oxford powerlifting claims two state titles at championships in Jackson Published 1:00 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

1 of 2

The Oxford girls’ powerlifting team claimed a pair of state titles at the 2023 Powerlifting Championship in Jackson this weekend as they finished third in the state behind Ocean Springs and D’Iberville.

Ly’Niah Smith and Briana Barksdale each took home state championships, with Smith taking the top spot in the 105-pound weight class and Barksdale finishing atop the heavy weight class.

Both athletes were also selected to The Elite 12, being recognized as two of the top powerlifters in the state of Mississippi.

Email newsletter signup

The Chargers had two other lifters finish on the podium as well, with Sparkle Caldwell finishing third in the 114-pound weight class and Keirstan White finishing second in the 198-pound weight class.