Easter Sunday services and activities in Oxford Published 11:15 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

With Easter Sunday right around the corner, the Oxford community will have an abundance of opportunities to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. Below is a list of services and activities provided by local churches and the community.

Easter Sunday is April 9 this year.

The Easter Egg hunt provided by Oxford Park Commission is today (April 4) at the Ebbets Filed at mTrade park starting at 5 p.m. to 7:15. Ages one to three will have a slot starting at 5 p.m. to 5:45. Ages four to six will start at 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ages seven to 10 will start at 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Church Services/Activities:

North Oxford Baptist Church

Easter Service: Sunday at 10:30 a.m., coffee and donuts provided starting at 9 a.m. sharp.

Pinelake Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m.

Calvary Church in Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Good Friday Supper on April 7 at 6 p.m.

Calvary Church will also host an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. There will be a bounce house, hotdogs, and an egg hunt.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

Easter Service: The Holy Eucharist will start at 7:30 a.m. in the Nave and then service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Parish Hall.

St. Peter’s will also have a Good Friday service Stations of the Cross at noon and the Good Friday Liturgy at 6 p.m. Holy Saturday services include Holy Saturday Liturgy at 10 a.m. and the Great Vigil at 7:30 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Oxford University United Methodist Church

Easter Service: Sunday at 10 a.m. at Oxford High School

There will also be an Easter Prayer Vigil on April 7 at 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

There will be a Lord’s Supper hosted on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

University of Life Church

Easter Service: Sunday at 10 a.m.

There will be a community baptism service on Saturday, April 8 at noon-until.

First Presbyterian Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Orchard Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Easter in the Grove on Sunday at 11 a.m. This event is sponsored by The Orchard Church and The Wesley Foundation.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at Camp Lake Stevens at 10 a.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. There will be a Good Friday service at 7:00 p.m.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

Easter Service: Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be an Easter Sunrise service with breakfast to follow at 7:00 a.m. outside on Sunday.

Clear Creek Missionary Baptist Church

Easter Service: Sunday at 10:45 a.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt on April 9 at 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Community Church of Oxford

Easter Service: Sunday at 9:45 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt to follow.

Oxford Church of the Nazarene

Easter Service: Sunday at 9 a.m.

If you do not see your church listed with Easter service times, please contact The Oxford Eagle. The list can be updated accordingly.