Five properties and two vehicles damaged during last week’s storm Published 9:42 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency reported damages from last weekend’s recent storm:

Lafayette County, Mississippi – On March 31st, severe weather hit Lafayette County, causing damage to multiple properties and vehicles. Five properties suffered damages due to falling trees, but fortunately, no homes were damaged during the event.

“We are grateful that no homes were damaged during this severe weather event, ” said EMA Director Steve Quarles

“However, we understand the impact that the fallen trees have had on the affected properties and vehicles. Our team is working closely with local authorities to ensure that those impacted have the support they need.”

Email newsletter signup

The emergency management team is working diligently to assess the damage and provide support to those affected.

The area affected was in the Paris community. Residents are advised to contact the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency at 662-234-5667 for assistance.

The Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency encourages all residents to remain vigilant during severe weather and to take precautions to protect themselves and their property. Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, take shelter in a safe location during storms, and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.