Mrs. Julia Claire “Judy” Knight Randall, 66, died peacefully at her residence in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the church.

Judy was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and married Robert (Bobby) McPherron Randall, Jr., in 1974. She enjoyed being an active community member in Indianola, MS, for much of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Indianola and later joined her family as a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford. Judy was a talented artist and took lessons all of her adult life. She loved sharing this creative passion with her grandchildren by teaching them art lessons and constantly organizing art projects for them. Being outside tending to her abundant flower beds and garden was a constant in her life and one of her many talents.

Above all, Judy loved her family. She was a strong Christian, a devoted wife to Bobby and an incredibly faithful mother to Trace and grandmother to her five grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Fairy.” If Trace or her grandchildren had an activity, Judy was always, always there for their sporting events, plays, dances, and chapel recitals. Her grandchildren always knew that her door was open, and they were always welcome. She was just a phone call away for anything they ever needed, and especially anything that involved spending time with them, from an impromptu lunch date, a late-night sleepover, cooking lessons, or shopping trip, to a long ride just for a visit. She was a pro at fetching a missing homework assignment, smuggling a favorite junk food into the cafeteria, and figuring out just the right words to turn around a bad day.

Most important, “Fairy” was faithful in seeking to teach the details of a good and moral character and to illustrate our Christian principles. She provided her good example of generously caring for others, being more of “a giver than a taker,” and stressing the importance of philanthropy, especially small, secret acts of kindness to strangers. Her grandchildren’s friends also loved “Fairy,” and she treated them like her very own. Judy committed her life to loving, supporting, and encouraging her family.

After many wonderful years in Indianola, Judy and Bobby left lifelong friends and extended family members to move to Oxford so they could become involved in the day-to-day lives of Trace, Liz and their five very busy grandchildren. Their daily presence, encouraging support, and loving involvement has been a tremendous blessing and vastly enriched the lives of Judy and her family. Judy had a wonderfully warm and inviting personality, and she loved made friends with people from all areas of her life.

Judy is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Robert M. Randall, Jr. of Oxford, MS; son, Robert M. Randall, III (Elizabeth) of Oxford, MS; as well as her grandchildren, Ellen Pieralisi Randall, Robert McPherron Randall, IV, Augustus Clinton Randall, Clinton Jackson Randall, and Benjamin Bouler Randall. She leaves behind an extended family and many treasured friends who have been cherished as family. Her loss will be deeply felt by all those so amply showered with her love.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.