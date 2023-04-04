More rain expected this week as severe storm system dissipates Published 8:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Lafayette County may be out of the woods as soon as next week as a severe storm system that wreaked havoc on the region appears to be dissipating after weeks of heavy rains, thunderstorms and tornadoes.

More rain is in the forecast this week with thunderstorms expected to roll in Tuesday night before continuing throughout the day Wednesday.

Good morning Mid-South. There have been a few changes regarding severe weather possibilities this week. Timing of the system has slowed, so now we expect storms to begin late Tuesday night, lasting through Wednesday morning. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats. ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/g0OHJWcboY Email newsletter signup — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 3, 2023

Rainfall is expected to continue through Wednesday night and Thursday morning before giving way to mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon.

This week’s storms are expected to be far weaker than the storms that killed 23 people and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages across the state, with winds not expected to exceed 15 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in Memphis is still urging residents to stay vigilant however, calling for those living in affected areas to monitor weather alerts and have plans to shelter in place if needed.