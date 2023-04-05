Brenda Joyce Galloway Nichols Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Brenda Joyce Galloway Nichols, age 75, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed peacefully and unexpectedly from this earth on February 18, 2023.

Born on December 16th, 1947, in Yazoo City, Mississippi to Hermon and Mozelle Galloway, Brenda was a beloved daughter, sister, and niece. Her parents instilled in her a great love of God, family, and the outdoors. She spent many days at the lake house with her parents, learning to fish, a favorite pastime carried throughout her life. Brenda attended Yazoo City High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she met her husband, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1971. After graduation, she moved to Nashville and later Brentwood, where she made a beautiful life with her family. Though she spent the last 50 years in Tennessee, her cherished Mississippi family remained close to her heart. Often Brenda reminisced about her wonderful childhood and returned frequently with her children to her southern roots, immersing them in the love of her Mississippi family.

Brenda’s sparkling emerald eyes lit up any room. Her gentle demeanor, joyful presence, warm smile, and outgoing personality made an impact on all those around her. She unconditionally, unselfishly, and fiercely loved her family, providing support, comfort and solace while asking little in return. In her free time, she loved to travel, play games, spend weekends at the farm, and cheer on her favorite Nashville sports teams. Brenda volunteered at her children’s schools, St. Luke’s Thrift Shop, and was an active member of her Garden Club. However, her most cherished activity was spending time with her four children and fourteen grandchildren. Family holidays were legendary, with Christmas scavenger hunts, white elephant gift exchanges, boisterous games, and highly competitive Easter egg hunts. Even though she had a large family, she never missed an opportunity to make every child, grandchild, daughter or son in law, feel like her very favorite. Be it family or friend, everyone who knew Brenda felt blessed and steadied by her presence. She will be greatly missed by all.

Brenda is survived by her children, Hunt (Laura) Nichols, Amy Kremer, Mary (Grier) Powers, and Charlie (Lindsay) Nichols; her sister Terri (Doug) Sanford of Oxford, Mississippi; her grandchildren Elizabeth, Abigail, Lillian and Hunt Nichols; Addison, Annabelle and Amelia Kremer; Caroline, Thomas, Maggie and Nick Powers; Galloway, Della and Scarlett Nichols; her nieces Anna Kathryn Sanford and Meredith (Austin) Lenox; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and former husband Dale Nichols.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 2-5PM at her home (108 Suffolk Crescent, Brentwood, TN, 37027). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brenda’s memory to The American Heart Association. For and online guestbook please visit AustinFuneralService.com (615)-377-0775.